Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council

One of my votes for Breckenridge Town Council will be for Emily Wahl. Here’s why:

I first met Wahl painting outdoors with Women of Watercolor. It was immediately clear that her creativity included leadership, listening and kindness. She complimented others’ work and delivered suggestions with a positive vibe. These skills led her to become a popular teacher with BreckCreate as well as president of WOW.

As vice president of Summit County Arts Council, Wahl directed their first annual campaign. Her drive, attention to detail and ability to rally a team were instrumental in fundraising success. Similarly, I have seen Wahl work with other organizations, such as Continental Divide Land Trust and the Silverthorne Arts Committee, to create programs and help fulfill their missions.

Her background in business would be an asset to our town. She built successful teams around the world. Her long-term interest in education and child care stems from first-hand experience as a working mom who went beyond work and home to actively lead the Fort Bend Education Foundation. With a daughter in Denver and a son here in the county, she is personally involved in finding practical solutions to the issues of transportation, housing, mental health services and child care. Wahl brings renewed vitality and fresh perspectives to these problems.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Her love for our mountain community and her desire to serve is not motivated by vested interest. She has devoted endless hours in the past year attending meetings and listening to community members. She is fully aware of residents’ problems and concerns. With her remarkable ability to connect with people, I can’t imagine anyone else is more current on the issues or better able to tackle them! Wahl is working hard for our community. Join me in voting for Wahl for Town Council.