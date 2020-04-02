Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council
Breckenridge
Compassionate, committed and capable: These powerful words aptly describe Breckenridge Town Council candidate Emily Wahl and why she needs your vote Tuesday, April 7! With a strong background in finance, technology and leadership developed while working for Fortune 500 companies in her past, Wahl immersed herself in the arts and a wide variety of nonprofits as soon as she moved here full time. Her volunteerism includes The Summit Foundation, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Domus Pacis and the Continental Divide Land Trust. Wahl cares. Her goal is to help meet the challenges to provide affordable living, managed growth and a positive and healthy living environment for all of our residents. A vote for Wahl is a vote for a strong future for our beloved town of Breck.
