Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council

Emily Wahl will be an excellent addition to Breckenridge Town Council. She is driven by the welfare of our community and providing a viable workforce with affordable housing, quality child care, manageable health costs and a healthy environment. She is independent, as she not tied to owning land, running a retail shop, restaurant or nonprofit.

She brings fresh ideas and is open-minded. Her professional experience and work with nonprofits in our community speaks to her desire to give back and be engaged. She cares about us and our community. Support Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council.