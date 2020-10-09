Letter to the editor: Vote Erin Young for Summit County commissioner

Now is not the time for “politics as usual.” Divisional and polarizing policies have shown how fragile our community can be. We need leaders who will bring our voices together and listen. We need leaders to not only see the breadth of challenges faced within our diverse communities but also heed the solutions each of these communities feel would be most beneficial for them.

Erin Young is that leader. She is driven not by party platforms nor personal agendas but rather seeks to actively listen to and participate in the community, allowing public voice to inform policy changes that best suit our community at large. She has a proven record as a local leader championing sustainability and stewardship policies during her two-term tenure on the Summit School District Board of Education, she spearheaded community business outreach programs through the Summit Chamber of Commerce and Exit 205, and she still continues to serve on the board of directors of Early Childhood Options. She is a successful small-business owner for over 10 years and has shown creative and adaptive approaches that demonstrate a resourcefulness necessary in the current environment.

As county commissioner she is a welcomed, well-rounded candidate — a candidate who seeks not to hear her own voice but rather that of the people who live, work and make our community vibrant. Join me in voting for Young as county commissioner in District 3.