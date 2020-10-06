Letter to the editor: Vote Erin Young for Summit County commissioner

I want to share with you why I plan to vote for Erin Young for Summit County commissioner.

Young has not only lived in Summit for more years than most everyone who I have met but has also taken on many roles in the community without being elected. She has served on the Summit School District Board of Education, Summit Chamber of Commerce Silverthorne Chapter, North End Advisory and the county’s minimum wage work group. She is currently serving on the Early Childhood Options Board. She is the only women ski judge to judge the Dew Tour and X Games. She has advised the USSA and FIS on women’s inclusion and ethics in freeskiing. She did all those things while starting and continuing to run a successful local business, Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea. A few things to show you how involved she is and how she stays motivated when it comes to her community and the people in it.

Young is helping to find a better solution for housing here in Summit for all the working-class who help make Summit County run. I do not know anyone in Summit that has not dealt with many difficulties when it comes to finding affordable housing. Since my husband and I have lived here, we have moved into a new home every year and struggled with a higher debt-to-income ratio due to how high our cost of rent is. Young sees the issues and has already started doing what she can to help make that into less of an issue for the working-class here in Summit County.

I encourage you to get to know Young yourself.