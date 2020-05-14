Letter to the editor: Vote for Arn Menconi for state Senate District 8

I am voting for Arn Menconi for state senate because he has the real experience needed to make a positive change in our legislature. During his two terms as Eagle County commissioner, Menconi showed that he puts the people first, not the corporations. As commissioner, Menconi helped sculpt community programs based around long-term economic planning, affordable housing, land-use, early childhood development, education and environmental sustainability.

When scientists speak, Menconi listens. He has been on the front lines fighting for a Green New Deal and a fracking ban. During the Summit County Democratic assembly, more than two-thirds of the members voted “yes” on a statewide fracking ban being added to our platform. We need a candidate who won’t back down when the future of the next generation is at stake. As a father himself, Menconi understands the importance of mitigating climate disaster and preserving the great recreational opportunities that our state offers for the generations to come.

His plan to implement a five-year tax on residential properties worth more than $5 million will help fund critical services like firefighters and public schools. The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted our state’s economy, and we will need bold proposals like this tax to make up for the upcoming shortfalls. Menconi understands that a post pandemic world will be different, and he’s willing to fight to make sure that the people of Summit County aren’t left behind as we respond to this crisis.

It is critical that we put our best candidate forward to defeat Sen. Bob Rankin, a climate denier. The mountain towns of Colorado need fact-based policy making, not fear-based Republican talking points. This is why I will be voting for Menconi in Senate District 8.