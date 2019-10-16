Letter to the editor: Vote for Bob Hartzell as CMC trustee

Bob Hartzell is running for trustee of Colorado Mountain College, and I am happy to support him. I have had the honor of serving as trustee for eight years in this seat, representing Lake County, and I am term limited. I have known Hartzell and his family for more than 30 years. He has always been active in education, the community and the college.

In the past eight years, our college, with the excellent leadership of Dr. Carrie Hauser, her team and our campus Vice President Dr. Rachel Pokrandt, I have seen many innovative successes. Just this year, there has been a 26% enrollment growth at the Timberline campus at a time when most colleges are celebrating if their numbers are flat. Our residence hall has only six open beds compared with 60 three years ago. In the spring 2019 graduation, the Leadville campus conferred 202 degrees and certificates compared with 158 last year (a 43% increase). I believe Hartzell will take this opportunity to support and work for our college, districtwide, placing CMC as one of the best colleges in the country.

Bob has experience as a teacher in Lake County High School, in management at Ski Cooper, with more than 20 years of employment at Colorado Mountain College in various capacities, and five years as president and executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum. In the time between these positions and now, he has a great perspective of governance. He has also held elected office as a city councilman and mayor pro tem.

I believe he has the expertise to expand and improve on the many opportunities for our school, our students and our communities. Please vote for Hartzell districtwide to become a new trustee.