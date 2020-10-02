Letter to the editor: Vote for Bruce Butler as Summit County commissioner

Summit County will be well-represented by Bruce Butler as county commissioner. Elected governmental experience as Silverthorne mayor and town council for 10 years, Butler is well-suited to pick up the reins on Day 1 and be a voice we can count on. As mayor, he led the charge for many of the improvements we see in Silverthorne today.

Leadership, community commitment, experience and delivering results has been his mantra. Butler is ready to take on the challenge. He is an advocate for an economic advisory committee to help local businesses be successful through the pandemic.

Butler will work to implement a solution to our traffic and congestion problems.

Summit County needs Butler for county commissioner.