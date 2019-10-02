Letter to the editor: Vote for Chris Alleman and Gini Bradley for School Board

As a mom, and someone who has spent a great deal of time working with Summit County families, I recognize the important role the Summit School Board plays. As a result, I will be voting for Chris Alleman and Gini Bradley. We are incredibly fortunate that we have 11 talented and unique candidates to choose between. I want to make sure that the people we elect understand how valuable our teachers are and will do everything possible to make sure they have what they need both in and outside of the classroom. I want School Board members who understand that our children learn in many ways and that we place as much value on things like the arts, social emotional wellness and team building as we do on testing. I want us to elect people who will work collaboratively both inside and outside of school walls, and I want people who understand that what happens during the school day doesn’t happen in isolation. Our families deserve to be equal partners with the school district.

Several of the candidates this year meet these criteria, and I will struggle to choose just four. There are two, however, who stand out above the rest. Alleman and Bradley have demonstrated they understand all the factors that have an impact on the success of our children. For many years, I have had the pleasure of working side by side with both of them. I understand them to be creative, open-minded problem solvers. I have seen them approach problems with balance and integrity. I believe they both have what it takes to make sure our children have the very best opportunities that our community can provide. I urge you to vote for them for School Board.