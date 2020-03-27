Letter to the editor: Vote for Hal Vatcher for Breckenridge Town Council

Vote for Hal Vatcher, someone who gets things done. There are those who gripe and complain and there are those who are proactive and make things happen. He makes things happen.

We have known Vatcher for seven years, and he has been active in Breck from the get-go. His enthusiastic energy and generous volunteerism demonstrate his love and dedication for Breckenridge and for those of us who have also made this town our home.

In part, what makes Vatcher a perfect fit for the Breckenridge Town Council is his ability to work with others in a smart and effective way and to seek solutions for important issues facing our town. For example, when there was a need for level-headed input with respect to our local police policies, procedures and functions, Vatcher became a member of the Police Advisory Committee. Likewise, Breckenridge is facing numerous issues with public and private transportation and traffic congestion. So, Vatcher stepped up and became a member of the Transit Committee.

Not long ago, Breckenridge had many questions as to how much and what kind of regulations would be needed to accommodate marijuana sales in our community. Once again, Vatcher came to the forefront and was appointed to the Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority. He has brought his considerable knowledge and leadership to assist in functional and fair decision making.

His default position on issues is to do “anything I can do to help our town.”

His desire is to represent us as residents. Vatcher is retired and has the time, desire and ability to represent us on the Town Council. A vote for Vatcher is a vote for you.