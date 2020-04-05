Letter to the editor: Vote for Jessie Burley for Frisco Town Council on Tuesday

I’m writing to encourage my fellow Frisco residents to vote for Jessie Burley to continue representing us on the Frisco Town Council. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Burley over the past six years, first in her role as community programs director at High Country Conservation Center, and more recently through her work as the town of Breckenridge’s sustainability coordinator and as a key leader in our local Summit Climate Action Collaborative.

Burley is a true industry leader in mountain town sustainability and climate action work. She’s at the forefront of her field and is equipped with the required expertise and collaborative partnerships needed to successfully lead the town of Frisco toward a more sustainable future. Key town accomplishments during her first term include adoption of the Summit Community Climate Action Plan, 100% renewable energy goals, single-use bag fee program and Sustainable Building Code.

Burley brings relevant knowledge, professional know-how, and unwavering determination and commitment that we are all so fortunate to have in a local elected leader. With Burley sitting on Town Council, we can confidently know our leaders are collaborating with local and statewide partner organizations, making informed decisions, and taking the critical steps needed to achieve our climate action and renewable energy goals, while working to maintain a strong local economy and protecting our town’s unique character.

As a working professional and a mother, Burley knows what it takes to make a life in Summit County and will continue to represent the interests of working locals. Now more than ever, we’re reminded that we’re all in this together, and we need knowledgeable, bold and effective leaders to guide innovation and positive change that enables us to thrive while living in harmony with the natural world. I urge you all to vote for Burley by April 7.