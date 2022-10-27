Letter to the Editor: Vote for Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

With ballots in the mail, this week I’ve been reflecting on the importance of voting. Democracy relies on each of us to thoughtfully, judiciously evaluate the candidates and issues before us, and it relies on the integrity and security-mindedness of all of our election workers.

There is no greater responsibility in a democracy, and on all of these fronts, there is no one more deserving of your vote than Stacey Nell, candidate to be our next Clerk & Recorder — our chief election official.

Stacey is capable, trustworthy, honest, and hard-working. Her credentials speak for themselves: she has served over 11 years in local government, has been Summit County’s Chief Deputy Clerk & Recorder since 2017, and has earned the CERA professional designation as a Certified Elections & Registration Administrator.

But even more than that, Stacey is the very model of a public servant: working in the betterment of the public good, for all residents and visitors of Summit County. I trust Stacey to work diligently on our behalf; she has earned my vote and I hope she’s earned yours, too.