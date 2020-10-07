Letter to the editor: Vote for those who will prioritize the environment

Thank you for the column “Ask Eartha: Rolling back regulations” in Saturday’s Summit Daily News. I only wish it were on the front page. More people should see it. Of the ever-expanding list of reasons why Trump should not be reelected, his disregard for the environment, while perhaps not the sexiest or most urgent issue, is the one compelling, nonnegotiable issue that should keep Trump out of the White House for another four years. But that requires voters have the conscience, guts and selflessness to look to the future, the future of our children and their children. The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 will look like a boy scout jamboree compared to the sick planet our children will be inheriting. We have been trashing Mother Earth since the dawn of the industrial revolution. While the article was delicate in not mentioning Trump specifically, reality is that the 100 or so “relaxed or revoked (environmental) regulations” are part of Trump’s agenda. He should be held accountable. The future is always dicey to predict, but the mountains of scientific data suggest our progeny will inherit a sick, trashed planet, unless change starts today.

Biden has pledged $1-plus trillion toward the environment. While one might call this campaign spin, at least it is in his platform.

On Nov. 3, voters should choose Biden and anyone else who makes our environment a priority — for our kid’s’ sake.