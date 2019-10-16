Letter to the editor: Vote Gini Bradley for school board, yes on 4A

I’m encouraging Summit County voters to open their 2019 mail-in ballot, learn about the candidates and issues, and exercise the right to vote.

Vote for Gini Bradley for the Summit School District school board. Bradley has the experience and is a strong advocate for families, children and Summit County. She has been involved professionally with the school district for decades, including work to develop the first school safety plan, the 4-year-old preschool plan, the after-school program plan and, most recently, the land-use management plan for the district. On a personal level, Bradley is a parent of two thriving grown children who went pre-K to 12 through Summit School District, and she understands the challenges of raising children in our mountain community.

Bradley is a thoughtful, highly intelligent, motivated, open-minded individual who spends time learning about the subject matter at hand to make impactful decisions. I have known her for more than 20 years and worked with her through a variety of community projects. She has never been someone to shy away from creatively tackling difficult issues, and for all these reasons, I know she is the right person to guide our school district.

Vote yes on 4A, a ballot initiative that allows the Summit School District to reallocate the monies from a previous property tax mill levy that supported full-day kindergarten to supporting teachers’ salaries and students’ mental health. When our Colorado Legislature passed full-day kindergarten last session, this meant that communities like ours, which had funding in place for full-day kindergarten, couldn’t reallocate those funds to other needs without voter approval. Ballot measure 4A means no new property taxes and keeps our Summit schools strong.

Please vote for Gini Bradley for school board and yes on 4A.