Letter to the editor: Vote Gini Bradley for Summit School District board

The ballots for the election Nov. 5 have been mailed and many of us have been able to look at the ballot. There are 10 very worthy candidates for the Summit School District Board of Education with the option to choose four. I am writing this letter to support Gini Bradley and to encourage you to vote for her for the school board.

It has been my honor and pleasure to work with Bradley for nearly 30 years in the quest for healthy opportunities for children and families in Summit County. Bradley is tireless in her commitment to our community and has shown her courage and expansive vision while orchestrating countywide planning efforts for Summit County residents. Bradley is a leader and dedicated participant in the areas of youth and family services, school based health, behavioral health services, access to health care and really just about any initiative that has taken place in Summit County since her arrival. Bradley is a true public service professional as her work is always related to creating community solutions, partnerships and cooperatives for identified social and health issues that effect our Summit County families. She is a strong voice of reason and always asks the hard questions. The Summit School District board can only benefit from her most excellent skills. Please join me in voting for Bradley for the Summit Board of Education.