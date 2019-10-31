Letter to the editor: Vote Gini Bradley for Summit School District board

It’s that time again, our opportunity to exercise our right to vote. It is one of our most important civic duties, and here in Summit County, it could not be easier with ballots delivered in the mail and multiple drop-off boxes across the county for completed ballots. We just have to remember to get that work done by Tuesday, Nov. 5.

As you prepare your ballot, we have one of the biggest slates of candidates for the local school board in years. While there are many wonderful candidates, we want to share our support of Gini Bradley for school board. As other letters have noted, she has a long history of activism in our community. Her passion for the children and families here is nothing new. She has been walking the walk and doing the work to make Summit a better place for us to live and work and play for years. Bradley is an incredible listener and has a steady presence that makes her an asset to any board. She is a critical thinker with the skills and courage to ask the hard questions and take the time needed to address the issues and make sure all parties and responsibilities are addressed. Our community is fortunate to have such a seasoned and strong candidate who is ready to serve. Please join our family in casting your ballot before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and be sure to add Bradley to your list of school board candidates.