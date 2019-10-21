Letter to the editor: Vote Gini Bradley for Summit School District board

I am pleased and happy to support Gini Bradley for the Summit School District board of directors. I have known Bradley for nearly 30 years, and I am always amazed and delighted with her commitment to our community. In fact, when she is involved with anything, her enthusiasm, organizational skills, leadership skills and ability to get positive things accomplished makes me want to participate, as well. Bradley is a collaborative and inclusive person who brings out the best in the boards on which she serves. I have had the pleasure of serving on the Building Hope board of directors these past three years with Bradley, and much of our success is because of her. Basically, she is a success magnet, and the school district and our community would be incredibly well-served if she is elected to this position. Please join me in voting for Bradley for the Summit School District board of directors.