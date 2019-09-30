Letter to the editor: Vote Gini Bradley onto Summit School Board

Gini Bradley is an outstanding candidate for the Summit School Board. Bradley has lived in Summit County for 30 years and has worked tirelessly to help local families during her career. Her work experience includes outdoor education, nonprofit and school district consulting as well as experience managing youth programs. She has also raised her family here with her two children graduating from Summit High School.

In addition to her impressive experience, she truly cares about this community, students and protecting our beautiful environment. I’ve had the pleasure of working with her on multiple projects, and she is a natural leader and strategic thinker, always listening to different views and working to bring people together to solve problems.

Bradley is a perfect candidate to represent our diverse community. As the parent of a kindergartener and an eighth grader, please join me in in voting her onto the School Board.