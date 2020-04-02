Letter to the editor: Vote Hal Vatcher for Breckenridge Town Council

I want to express my support of and recommendation for Hal Vatcher in next week’s election for the Breckenridge Town Council. I have seen Vatcher spend a considerable amount of time, energy and devotion over many years in both very local neighborhood affairs as well as in town operations, governance and programs.

He is highly intelligent, well experienced in business and extremely knowledgeable concerning local affairs. Perhaps most important, he is dedicated to the wellbeing of the town and its residents and is totally independent with no financial stake in the town other than as a homeowner.

Vatcher, over the years, has faithfully attended most Town Council meetings and work sessions. Such active persistence has made him extremely knowledgeable about what is happening – or not happening – in our town. He has served, or is serving, on the Town Transit Committee, the Police Advisory Committee, the Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority, and the Parking and Transit Task Force. Vatcher knows his stuff about the town.

I have worked with Vatcher for a number of years on the board of the Warriors Mark Association, of which he is currently president. As with the town, he has been a devoted, enthusiastic member and mover-shaker of our local neighborhood happenings and has worked very hard for many years to maintain the beauty, stability and quality of life in Warrior’s Mark on the town’s south end.

Yes, Vatcher is a new face, but we need new faces, new energy and new ideas in these troubled times of coronavirus, housing challenges, traffic and crowd issues, and the many other challenges that face us. Please, give Vatcher your support next week.