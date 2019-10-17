Letter to the editor: Vote Hartzell, Virgili for CMC trustees

I encourage you to join me in voting for Colorado Mountain College trustee candidates Bob Hartzell (Lake County) and Marianne Virgili (Garfield County).

As the election is now upon us, I would like to encourage you to vote in the CMC trustee elections. While Chris Romer (Eagle County), Patricia Theobald (Summit County) and I are running unopposed, there are two contested board of trustee races in which you will be asked to vote.

In District 6, Lake County, I encourage you to vote for Hartzell. He is a longtime Leadville resident having served on city council and is a retired educator. Hartzell also served on the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board while I was a board member, and I found him to be a thoughtful and insightful voice on complex issues confronting the board. I know that Hartzell is passionate about CMC and will serve the organization well in this board of trustee role.

In District 2, Eastern Garfield County, I would like to encourage you to vote for Virgili. She was CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber for over 30 years and understands the challenges/opportunities of smaller Western Slope towns. Virgili is passionate about education and the role that CMC can play in our communities. She is retired and has the time to devote to this institution that she has supported for 30 years personally and professionally.