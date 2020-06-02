Letter to the editor: Vote Heidi McCollum for 5th Judicial District attorney

On June 30, we have an opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate for district attorney in the Fifth Judicial District. I’ve known and worked with Heidi McCollum for the past seven years. I know her to be dedicated to her communities and a consummate professional. She has and continues to work collaboratively with co-response teams across the district to help ensure that individuals in crisis are presented with an opportunity to receive mental health treatment and counseling when possible, rather than being immediately taken into custody and placed in jail.

McCollum is the proven leader we need to be our next district attorney. She has all the experience and skills a strong DA requires. She’s spent her tenure as assistant district attorney working to build strong and trusted relationships with law enforcement and community partners in the four counties of the Fifth Judicial District. I’ve seen first hand her unwavering commitment to treating people fairly in the criminal justice system. McCollum is a win for Summit, Lake, Clear Creek and Eagle counties.

McCollum has worked tirelessly in her position as assistant district attorney to form and strengthen working relationships with community partners including law enforcement agencies, our district’s victim advocacy organizations, school districts and educators, community leaders and residents.

She puts victims’ needs at the forefront of prosecutions, ensuring that victims are part of the legal process from beginning to end. She is a strong advocate for victims of domestic violence and sex assault. McCollum’s values center around strong families, which make up strong communities. She is always available to assist victims and their families, day or night.

I trust her to do the right thing, to the right people, at the right time, for the right reasons. Vote McCollum for district attorney.