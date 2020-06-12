Letter to the editor: Vote Heidi McCollum for 5th Judicial District DA

I endorse Heidi McCollum for the position of district attorney for the 5th Judicial District.

She is a dedicated professional as the assistant district attorney and a fierce protector of victims’ rights. She was my co-counsel in the trial of People v. Fernando Mendoza. This case had negatively impacted Lake County and the delivery of effective law enforcement services. During the trial, we were stonewalled by former Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who did not support our position of prosecuting “one of their own.” This did not phase McCollum from the prosecution of this case. Mendoza was convicted and sentenced to a jail term and is required to register as a sex offender. The culture of the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Amy Reyes has now changed in a positive direction.

McCollum is serious when she posted on her Facebook page that she will hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions. Further, due to overwhelming caseloads in the office, McCollum assists the attorneys with their court dockets and is the prosecutor for juvenile cases in Eagle County. She cares about the people in the community. Everyone should be thankful she is a prosecutor with experience and willingness to try the most serious felony cases.

There have been letters from defense attorneys who support the opponent. This illustrates that McCollum’s harshest critics are those who represent the criminal defendants this office prosecutes. Being that the criminal defense bar who supports an opponent seeking her ouster from the office, speaks volumes on her effectiveness.

As a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired police officer, I can attest to the professionalism and integrity of McCollum for the position of district attorney. She deserves your vote; she has earned it.