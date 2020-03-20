Letter to the editor: Vote Hickenlooper in Colorado Senate primary

As a resident of Colorado and Summit County, I value our clean air and water and want to protect our environment. John Hickenlooper feels the same.

Hickenlooper recently came out with a plan to get us to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and he also supports the CORE Act, which would protect 400,000 acres of Colorado’s lands. Hickenlooper is for maintaining the Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars. The Environmental Defense Fund has endorsed him.

Hickenlooper’s positions are common sense and science-based. These measures supported by Hickenlooper would secure our outdoor economy in Summit County and put us on a better track to restore our local environment. We currently have Sen. Cory Gardner, who has an anti-environmental voting record. He supports Trump’s efforts to gut environmental protections that put our water, air and public health at risk. He is not the right person to protect our water, air or land because he’s in the pocket of oil and gas companies.

Let’s change that this November by electing a leader who is willing to take bold action on climate change.