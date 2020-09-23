Letter to the editor: Vote Hickenlooper to address climate change for future of Colorado

Climate change has come to Colorado, whether we like it or not.

We saw the wild temperature swings in the beginning of September and the wildfires that have destroyed parts of our state. Now, scientists are saying that we could face water shortages in the next decade, and our iconic aspens will decline in the next 100 years. Climate change has the potential to erase the Colorado we all know and love. Someday, our children and our grandchildren will ask us what happened, and I refuse to tell them that we stood by and did nothing.

Sen. Cory Gardner has been completely fine doing nothing to fight climate change in Washington. He has a failing score from the League of Conservation Voters, and we Coloradans should give him a failing score, too. It’s time to elect someone who understands how urgent this issue is for Coloradans and who wants to help us preserve our state for generations to come.

John Hickenlooper is the right man for the job. A vote for him is a vote for the future of Colorado.