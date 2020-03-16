Letter to the editor: Vote Jennifer McAtamney for Breck Town Council

I met Jennifer McAtamney 17 years ago. We both had tiny humans attached at the hip. From that moment on, we have been friends, co-workers, carpoolers and river companions.

Our first river trip together was down Ruby-Horsethief Canyon. I was impressed with McAtamney’s menu planning and boat packing skills. She is a great trip leader, embracing feedback on all things. We have been enthusiastic rafting buddies since.

When McAtamney has a vision, she acts on it and listens with an open mind. She works hard to make things happen. I saw these characteristics while working with her at the Wellington Neighborhood. Through her desire to help people, she acquired a deep understanding of the issues facing our local families.

Her motivation and drive are a result of her belief in Breckenridge. She knows the difficulties of living in this beautiful place. We’ve both been through hard times” the cost of child care or a car payment, unruly teenagers and unexpected life-changing circumstances. These times required thoughtful debate and decision-making. McAtamney has always been a pillar of support.

Her understanding of Breckenridge is binary as she also recognizes the incredible opportunities in our quirky little mountain town.

Sustainability is real for her. She was driving a hybrid before it was cool, helped kids eliminate single-use plastic bags and was an early advocate for the town’s sustainability efforts. She honestly lives the recycle, reuse and repurpose lifestyle.

Finally, and most importantly, she is a friend and a teacher to those who know and love her. I have a standing pre-election date to discuss the current issues and candidates. And to her amusement, she is still teaching me how to cook lasagna and tikka masala in a Dutch-oven over a campfire.

This is who Jennifer McAtamney really is.