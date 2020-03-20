Letter to the editor: Vote Jessie Burley, Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council

I write in enthusiastic support of two candidates for Frisco Town Council. Let’s take a moment away from counting our remaining disinfectant wipes and focus on how important it is to have experienced, responsible elected leadership at every level of government. Happily, we have two extremely qualified candidates for Frisco Town Council.

I recommend votes for incumbent Jessie Burley, a 10-year resident and proven leader on Frisco Town Council, and Andrew Aerenson, a candidate with an extremely impressive set of skills and experiences.

Burley, currently employed as the sustainability coordinator for Breckenridge, has been a leader in moving our town toward a sustainable future and is committed to increasing our stock of workforce housing and affordable child care. Burley has proven she has both the vision we need and the ability to work with others to find practical solutions.

Aerenson has been visiting Frisco since 1981 and has been a full-time resident since 2015. He has experience in law, business, Red Cross disaster response (as a supervisor) and as a ski instructor at Breck. His platform is to listen carefully and respectfully to everyone, ponder carefully, collaborate with our surrounding towns and county, and to put preservation of the quality of life of our incredible community first. He instinctively practices a rare blend of openness and careful deliberation with his extensive experience. His service with the Rotary Club of Summit County, The Summit Foundation and the Colorado Mountain College mentors program prove his civic mindedness. He will be a great addition to town government.