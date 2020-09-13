Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for commissioner in District 3

Nonprofits have been a proving ground for all of the Democratic Party candidates running for Summit County commissioner, a place for them to hone their management, critical thinking, and team- and consensus-building skills and to demonstrate their caring for the community. Elisabeth Lawrence did so at The Summit Foundation, and Tamara Pogue did so at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Peak Health Alliance. But I want to focus on Josh Blanchard.

Blanchard has lived in Summit County for 18 years and worked in many of its towns. He has much broader experience than the other candidates running in District 3, working in nonprofit management, the arts, education, resort management, destination tourism and event production. He has most demonstrated his leadership skills in his current position as executive director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. by spearheading the implementation of a six-part strategic plan, increasing revenue by 120% and managing a $3.8 million fundraising campaign for the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. In the process, he honed his consensus-building skills while listening to stakeholders and community members. Blanchard will continue to be an effective listener and communicator while serving as Summit County commissioner.

Blanchard also has shown how much he cares for our community with his many volunteer activities, culminating in current positions as commissioner on the Lower Blue Planning Commission, member of the Summit County Arts Forum, board member of Growing Together and more. While working with Blanchard on volunteer activities, he’s impressed me with his new ideas, his ability to problem solve, and his commitment to do the work and do it well. He’s well-prepared to tackle the challenge of revitalizing our economy while maintaining our public health, safety and natural resources. Please join me in voting for Blanchard for Summit County commissioner.