Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner

Many voters don’t realize that you are able to vote for all three Summit County commissioner districts regardless of where you live in the county. I am asking you to vote for Josh Blanchard for District 3. Many of you may recognize Blanchard for his role as executive director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and for helping create the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. But you may not know that he is serving on the Lower Blue Planning Commission, is an adjunct instructor for Colorado Mountain College, and he has worked closely with the Summit School District and Lake Dillon preschools. He has influenced not only the arts/culture of our county, but our early childhood education, small business development and environmental stewardship. I’ve known Blanchard for 18 years; he is a devoted father/husband, an inspiring leader and a great friend.

He is known for his ability to collaborate, bring fresh ideas to the table and, most importantly, follow through on what he commits to and get things done. Blanchard brings a tremendous amount of experience to the table – not only working with the public/private sectors, but also working directly with members of our community to understand their needs. He worked for several years in the resort industry helping to create the Warren Station project and driving financial results.

As county commissioner, Blanchard will focus on quality of life for our workforce, second-home owners and delivering world-class experiences to our guests. He is intent on preserving our environment, driving fiscal responsibility and ensuring public health and safety are front of mind. This election is key as the leaders will be tackling some difficult topics right out of the gate. Blanchard is exactly the type of person you want to represent you. Please vote!