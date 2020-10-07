Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner

Josh Blanchard is the best choice for Summit County commissioner for District 3. He has plenty of business experience and also plenty of that intangible quality I call “heart,” something often in short supply in our national and local leaders these days. Let’s look at some examples.

As executive director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co., Blanchard has used his experience working for various nongovernmental organizations, as well as teaching business courses as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College, to guide the evolution of the theater into a jewel for the county. When the pandemic hit, Blanchard made sure the theater was able to keep the staff on the payroll and theater in the minds of the public by offering an amazing array of free virtual and outdoor classes and concerts for adults and kids. The offerings for kids continue this fall, and the staff is working on a long-term program to increase diversity in the theater. This pandemic adjustment has not been easy; many theater organizations in the country have gone belly up! Blanchard has also been generous with his help with the drama program at the high school.

Blanchard is a member of the Lower Blue Planning Commission, cares about preserving the beautiful forests, rivers and public lands in the county, and will make the right decisions to safeguard these valuable assets. He will work to increase affordable housing for low-income residents without abusing the use of eminent domain or weakening building codes that regulate health, safety or density.

Of course, we all want our workers and businesses to survive this horrid pandemic. I believe Blanchard will listen to the scientists and public health officials in making decisions about further opening up of the county.

I am proud to endorse Blanchard for county commissioner for District 3.