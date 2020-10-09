Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner

I’m a nonprofit professional, small-business owner, parent, Summit School District Board of Education member and a Summit County resident since 1994, and I will be casting my vote for Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Josh for close to two decades. He and I first met when he worked for Keystone Neighbourhood Co. Blanchard was always patient, a great listener who was eager to collaborate, and he had incredible attention to detail. He understands the complex challenges that our county faces and will be a strong leader.

Blanchard is no stranger to big challenges. As a business owner and nonprofit leader, it is a must to reinvent and recalibrate, to be agile. From his experience at Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and previously at Keystone, Blanchard has demonstrated his understanding of building relationships with locals and visitors alike. He is a strong advocate for business both small, large and nonprofit.

Blanchard has been and will continue to be a champion of social justice. He understands the needs of our diverse community and how to clear the path so residents from all backgrounds have opportunities to thrive. Blanchard is passionate about making real change for Summit County and its working families.

Now is the time for strong, steady leadership. Please join me in voting for Blanchard.