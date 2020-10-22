Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner

A big-ticket election is happening now, and it is urgent that we exercise our privilege and obligation to vote.

While the top of the ticket is essential, I want to give a shout out to my friend Josh Blanchard who is running for Summit County commissioner.

I’ve known Blanchard almost since he moved here 18 years ago: first as a fine actor, director and volunteer at our fledgling Lake Dillon Theatre Co., where I was then a “professional audience;” and later when I joined the theatre’s board of directors, and we hired him as our executive director. His performance in that capacity has never disappointed, as he has led us through tremendous strategic planning and growth. Both right and left brained, he is able to balance a challenging art form with financial reality, even through a pandemic.

And though he is a fine actor, he will never be acting when he interacts with his constituents.

Blanchard is a listener and a collaborator, active in our community, working to bring together our nonprofits for maximum impact.

Every time I think Blanchard is doing about as much as any human can possibly do, he surprises me: He suddenly needs artist information because he’s doing signage for a Summit Art Forum show, or he’s serving food at a community dinner, or he’s just placed in a trail run.

As a father of a scholar at Silverthorne Elementary School, he is a strong advocate of all working families seeking success here in Summit County.

I believe he has the skillset and compassion to guide us through difficult economic times and into a bright and healthy future. Please get to know him and join me in voting for him, ensuring that Summit County will continue to set an example for all of Colorado.