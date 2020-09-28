Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner

I write in support of Josh Blanchard for county commissioner from the Silverthorne district. I have known Blanchard since his early days in Summit County when he worked with and energized the success of the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. He subsequently became executive director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and Lake Dillon Foundation for the Performing Arts while I served on their board. His creative vision and astute management skills over the following decade transformed a community theater in a century old repurposed building harvested from the bed of Lake Dillon into a professional theater with a substantial performing arts center in Silverthorne. His skill as a community organizer has manifested in other ways with his volunteer work on the Lower Blue Planning Commission, his support of numerous community nonprofits, and in his major contributions to theater arts in our schools and in youth performing arts education. He also is an award-winning actor and the parent of a child in our public schools!

As a doctor, I particularly admire Blanchard for his commitment to community, public and behavioral health. He has been a strong supporter of the Summit Community Care Clinic, Building Hope and other health related projects. Even during the pandemic, Blanchard and his organization have found ways to provide performing arts presentations to live audiences while respecting appropriate public health guidelines of separation and masking. An example of his commitment to health is his own personal transformation into a marathon runner qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Blanchard has the experience, the skills, the commitment, the personal discipline and the creativity to serve as an outstanding Summit County commissioner. I encourage all to join me in voting countywide for Blanchard.