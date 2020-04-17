Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for commissioner in June primary election

When my children left our Front Range home in 2007, I moved to the Lower Blue River Valley. Having explored and photographed most of Colorado’s 66 million acres during the previous 40 years, it might say something that I settled, for what I hope will be the rest of my life, in Summit County.

With the loss of two of three Summit County commissioners to term limits this year, the June primary and November general elections will be unusually important for our county. Outgoing commissioners Karn Stiegelmeier and Thomas Davidson have worked tirelessly with Dan Gibbs and incumbent Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence to protect our Colorado recreation economy. In 2018, Summit County was responsible for a significant portion of the state’s $62 billion in revenues and 511,000 jobs. Their leadership has resulted in acquisition of more than 16,000 acres of open space since 1995. They have led the charge to make Summit County affordable for working families with the passage of four housing ballot issues since 2006. Complementing this was their 2019 resolution of the Summit Community Climate Action Plan. Global warming threatens every future ski run we make in Summit County.

Julie Sutor will perpetuate this mission like no other candidate. She has the background of no other candidate. Prior to her current job as Summit County’s director of communications, she worked at and produced important reports for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden. Before that she was a grassroots organizer for the Public Interest Network, a nationwide group of organizations committed to environmental protection. She has worked on campaigns for endangered species protection, climate action, clean water and protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other roadless areas in America’s national forests.

Please vote for Sutor to be our District 2 commissioner in the June primary election.