Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner

It’s cliché at this point, but we’re going through some crazy times. One encouraging aspect of this unfortunate situation is that Summit County residents are voicing their opinions, both good and bad, for and against. Summit residents are passionate about how our elected officials are dealing with this current crisis. We are concerned, and because of this, we should advocate for the best leadership that is available to us. I am supporting Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner in District 2.

The Summit Board of County Commissioners will lose more than 25 combined years of experience in the coming year because of term limits, and we need new leaders who are capable of steering Summit County with a steady hand. Sutor has been at the forefront of this latest battle facing Summit. As the director of communications for Summit County, Sutor is an integral part of the current leadership team guiding Summit through the COVID-19 maelstrom. For the past six years, she has worked with the 30 separate departments that keep Summit County functioning safely and efficiently.

Sutor draws from a broad spectrum of knowledge through her past experiences working with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Public Interest Network, fighting for environmental protection. In addition, Sutor has served on the Summit Daily News and town of Frisco staff prior to her current role.

Her passion for Summit County comes from nearly two decades spent learning about this great place and enjoying everything it has to offer. Sutor can relate to the struggles that so many of our residents either have experienced or are currently enduring, from economic hardship to lack of health insurance.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Please join me in supporting someone with the knowledge, experience and drive to continue to push Summit County forward. Support Sutor for Summit County commissioner.