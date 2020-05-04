Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner

I write today in support of Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner. Sutor has the requisite experience to effectively and empathetically represent the constituents of District 2.

I’ve worked with Sutor as a member of the Summit County Public Information Officers group. I’ve seen her on the front lines of incidents that severely impacted our community, including wildfires and this pandemic. Even in the most stressful situations, Sutor has never lost her cool. She is pragmatic and passionate, balanced and thoughtful. She also works tirelessly, motivated by her love for this community, especially its most vulnerable members.

Sutor also possesses a unique understanding of the ski and tourism industries as economic drivers of this community. She is simultaneously sensitive to the challenges of our mountain economy and deeply committed to the people who run our businesses and work in our beautiful mountain town. She believes in equitable and affordable housing and supporting the workers who support Summit’s way of life.

She may not be a career politician, but Sutor has the qualities I look for in a representative: she’s whip-smart, she has the ability to examine multiple sides of a problem, and she truly cares about our community. That’s why I’m supporting Sutor for Summit and voting for her for county commissioner. If you want a commissioner who prioritizes people over politics, I encourage you to cast your vote for her, as well.