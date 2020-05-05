Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner

I have had the pleasure of knowing Julie Sutor for over a decade. In the years that I have known her, she has been an invaluable resource for me whenever I need information regarding local issues. Due to her background in environmental advocacy and renewable energies, she is acutely aware of the importance of protecting the natural resources that are the core of Summit County’s recreation and tourism-based economy and the primary reason why many of us choose to live here.

As a longtime Summit County resident, she is also incredibly passionate about the unique and vibrant communities that exist in Summit County. Because she believes that residents need to play an active role in ensuring that our county continues to thrive and develop in a sustainable way that is guided by coherent policies, she inspired me to become more involved by joining the Ten Mile Basin Planning Commission. Due to the depth of knowledge that she has acquired during her years as Summit County’s director of communications, she is the person that I go to whenever I have a question about topics ranging from workforce housing to open space protection.

My respect for Sutor has only grown in recent months due to the clear, competent and thoughtful way in which she has communicated information about the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. I can only imagine how difficult it must be to handle all of the questions related to this public health and economic crisis. However, Sutor has done so with great skill and grace.

Sutor understands what it means to live, work and lead in Summit County. For all of these reasons, I adamantly believe that she has the strength of character, experience and knowledge necessary to be elected county commissioner.