Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner

I’m writing to support Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner.

I have served as a nurse practitioner for nearly 20 years in the Summit Community Care Clinic and in a private medical clinic. As a local health care worker, I feel strongly that we need a leader who can capably guide our county government and our community through the unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, when Colorado’s first case of COVID-19 appeared here in Summit, Sutor was in the trenches as part of the management team responding to the needs of the community. And since that time, she has been a vital part of Summit County’s ongoing response, strategizing with the public health director, collaborating with the emergency management director, communicating with newspaper reporters and TV crews, updating partner organizations, and reaching out to all of us to keep us safe and informed.

In this time of unprecedented challenges, Sutor is perfectly poised to be that strong leader our community needs. She is knowledgeable and prepared, ready to step into the commissioner role and hit the ground running. She is compassionate and committed, ready to listen to the needs of community members and business owners who are struggling. She is smart and creative, ready to explore and identify solutions that will move our community forward.

Please join me in voting for Sutor for county commissioner June 30.