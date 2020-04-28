Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor for Summit County commissioner
Silverthorne
In her current role, Julie Sutor is the first to show up and the last to leave as she works to ensure that our community has the information it needs. Right now, I can’t think of something more necessary for our leadership. In every situation, despite how stressful or chaotic, Sutor is measured and laser-focused on finding the solution or path forward. I believe this is a breath of fresh air in political leadership.
Aside from her hard work and attention to detail, Sutor is qualified to be county commissioner. Her longstanding position at the county ensures that there will be no need for catching up and no learning curve. She will be able to step in and immediately get to work for the people of Summit County. Her background in environmental policies and conservation will ensure that Summit County has healthy rivers, land and air long after we are gone. Sutor’s long-standing dedication to Summit County, her immersion in all its current issues and projects, and her environmental expertise will propel Summit County into its brightest future.
For all these reasons, I urge you to support Sutor for Summit County Commissioner.
