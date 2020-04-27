Letter to the editor: Vote Julie Sutor in Summit County commissioner primary

Please join me in supporting Julie Sutor for District 2 Summit County commissioner in the June primary election.

Sutor will bring unequaled experience to the position and hit the ground running. In times like these, we need someone who understands what we’re up against and is well-versed in strategies for response and recovery. Sutor has spent the past two months working in the Summit County Emergency Operations Center, often late into the night, as part of the leadership team responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. Similarly, she has been a leader in our community’s response to the Buffalo fire, the Tenmile Canyon avalanches, the Peak 2 Fire and the Montezuma flood. Julie knows the importance of public safety, emergency preparedness, crisis response and community recovery because she has been in the trenches herself. She is the best person to get Summit County open and thriving again.

In her six years with Summit County government, two years at the town of Frisco and three years at the Summit Daily News, she has developed a vast trove of knowledge, resources and relationships — including with local law enforcement, fire and EMS leadership — to draw from that will make her exceptionally effective as a commissioner in the wake of substantial turnover on the Summit Board of County Commissioners. She’ll also draw from her work with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Public Interest Network, positioning her to give Summit County a strong voice at the state level. Coming from Summit County’s existing leadership team, Sutor has intimate knowledge of our community’s needs, vulnerabilities, challenges, strengths and opportunities for success.

Over the 10-plus years I have known Sutor, she has earned my respect and trust as a leader and friend.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I encourage all readers to support Sutor for commissioner on June 30.