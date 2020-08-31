Letter to the editor: Vote Karl Hanlon, a practical and experienced moderate

I had the pleasure of meeting Karl Hanlon over an online meet-and-greet recently. His personability and clear communication and thinking skills in that meeting confirmed what the reading of his website, his accomplishments, his policies and the statements of those who endorse him showed me. Hanlon is the leader we need for Colorado Senate District 8 during this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic’s health and economic impacts and the devastating impacts climate change has had on our region, with decreased snow/rainfall, increased heat and vastly increasing wildfire danger.

Hanlon is the practical, experienced moderate we need to fight for the interests of our district. He has spent the past 20 years working on western Colorado infrastructure projects, economic development, rural broadband and water rights. Even in the politically charged arena of public lands, Hanlon knows how to bring people together. Just look at his successful negotiation of the Colorado River Cooperative Agreement.

In the area of climate change mitigation, a primary interest of mine, Hanlon supports accelerating the shift to renewable energy, incentivizing the infrastructure needed to get more electric vehicles on the road, lowering unhealthy emissions that exacerbate asthma and COVID-19 lung symptoms and cracking down on polluters.

We are all hurting economically due to COVID-19, and Hanlon understands that to fix the economy, we first have to fix the danger that the pandemic brings, especially to front-line workers. He has also promised to work to pass paid family leave, fight for equal pay for equal work, and crack down on wage theft. We should all vote for Hanlon, a man who cares deeply about the people who live in Senate District 8!