Letter to the editor: Vote Karl Hanlon for Colorado Senate District 8

Please support Karl Hanlon for our state senator.

I have known Hanlon for over 11 years serving on the Colorado Basin Roundtable. At the roundtable, we focus on water issues, and each county has different priorities. Hanlon is very skilled in understanding individual county or geographical differences, interests, needs and perspectives in the water world. I have seen him navigate those varying interests to the benefit of all, and I have faith in his abilities to serve our diverse Senate district. There are many issues in this district that can bring us together, such as response the COVID-19, health care, protecting our public lands, fire mitigation, climate change and keeping water on the Western Slope. Hanlon has the ability to work collaboratively with constituents and legislators for our best interests.

Please vote Hanlon for our state senator.