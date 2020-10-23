Letter to the editor: Vote Karl Hanlon for Colorado Senate District 8

I am writing in support of Karl Hanlon for Colorado Senate District 8.

In this day and age, the indisputable facts of science are up for debate. We need someone in public office who believes in climate change and the dangers of the COVID-19 virus. Human lives should not be up for political debate.

Hanlon has worked tirelessly throughout the course of this pandemic as city attorney for both Glenwood Springs and Silverthorne to find the safest possible solutions for communities in crisis. He was on call seven days a week making plans to insure small businesses were able to stay afloat and low-income households had access to Wi-Fi so students were able to continue their education from home. The communities Hanlon represents were ahead of the game, mandating masks ahead of the state and national legislatures. Hanlon was willing to trust the doctors and scientists and do what was best for the people he was called to support, without a political agenda.

Hanlon has worked for years to protect the nature that makes Colorado so special. His priorities are the health of our planet, not big oil or mining. Hanlon took charge of the fight against the mine expansion in Glenwood Springs — a fight that is ongoing. His opponent, Sen. Bob Rankin, voted against the Colorado Climate Plan, continuing to put corporate gain over the health of our home and our planet.

If you want someone who will fight for the facts, vote Hanlon for state Senate.