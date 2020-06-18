Letter to the editor: Vote Karl Hanlon for Colorado Senate District 8
Breckenridge
I received Karl Hanlon’s mailer for state Senate District 8 in my P.O. Box last week and was surprised. Why? Because I work directly with Hanlon on a couple of projects, and he is one who clearly keeps politics out of the work room. I simply did not know he was running. I am normally not a political type but would like my fellow Summit County neighbors to know Hanlon deserves your vote for the state Senate District 8 seat. His pragmatic approach and leadership would make him an excellent state senator. He grew up in western Colorado and truly understands what it means to protect our natural resources and public lands. You have a choice when you vote, so join me in voting for Hanlon in the upcoming primary.
