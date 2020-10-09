Letter to the editor: Vote Karl Hanlon for Democratic senator in District 8

I would like to encourage everyone to vote for Karl Hanlon, who is running for the Colorado state Senate District 8. Hanlon has worked hard for Colorado in many different capacities. As a former park ranger, he holds a law degree with an emphasis on the environment. Hanlon presently works as a town attorney for Glenwood Springs and Silverthorne. Hanlon is a husband and a father of four. With his wife, Sheryl, they founded Smiling Goat Ranch, a nonprofit that provides equine therapy services for children with autism and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hanlon understands that our world is changing and climate change is real. Corporations are already moving away from fossil fuels and working toward sustainable wind and solar energy.

New jobs will need to be developed and promoted. He knows first-hand from working with families in rural Colorado the numerous challenges they face, especially now during these difficult times.

This man is very perceptive with the details of the importance of public lands, water, climate change, biodiversity, health care and jobs. Hanlon is willing to work hard to find solutions to make District 8 the best it can be.

Please make the informed decision for District 8, Summit, Garfield, Jackson, Moffatt, Rio Blanco and Routt counties. Vote for Hanlon.