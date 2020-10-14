Letter to the editor: Vote Kim McGahey, candidate for House District 61

My husband and I have known Kim McGahey for over thirty years, in business and as a friend, and have found him to be a man of good character and dedication to his principles with which we agree. Kim will be a hard-working Representative for House District 61.

He is generous with his time and spends much of it serving the community and supporting his beliefs: he believes in family, law and order, term limits, retaining the electoral college, small government, right to life, and adherence to the Constitution.

In these days of politicians changing their beliefs to fit the crowd, Kim stands firm in expressing his and defending them. He has our support and vote! Please join us.