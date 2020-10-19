Letter to the editor: Vote Kim McGahey for Colorado House of Representatives

Vote Kim McGahey to the Colorado House of Representatives. He served on Summit School District Board of Education, was Breckenridge Elementary PTA president, served on the 5th Judicial District Performance Review Board and was founder of High Country Youth Soccer.

He wants to return common sense to the Colorado Legislature by prioritizing Western Slope issues of water, energy and tourism. And he wants to unlock COVID-19 economic recovery. He will vote for the best interests of all the people on the Western Slope.

McGahey is common sense for Colorado.

