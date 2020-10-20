Letter to the editor: Vote Kim McGahey for more balanced government solutions

Contrary to recent gross misrepresentations by letter writers, Kim McGahey has sensible plans for school student safety and for protecting the at-risk from COVID-19. There have been claims that McGahey thinks it is a good idea to arm all teachers and place loaded guns in the hands of inexperienced teachers. He has never said that. Schools are often advertised as gun-free zones, which common sense would argue presents an inviting target for a maladjusted individual bent on an evil deed. McGahey believes in commonsense safety measures that include schools maintaining only one unlocked entrance, where everyone enters and exits, with metal detectors and an armed professional security guard. Teachers would not be forced to carry guns but might if school policy lets them have legal concealed carry permits. These individuals might also be retired military, law enforcement, etc.

McGahey’s COVID-19 position is supported by “focused protection” strategies recommended by the World Health Organization and the Great Barrington Declaration, which is signed by over 39,000 (and counting) infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists. It states “current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health … with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.” Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public data, the U.S. survivability rate for those 69 or younger is between 99.5% and 99.997%.

Vote for McGahey and a more balanced government approach that allows the minimally at-risk to carry on with their lives normally at work, school, church and at our beloved ski areas, while protecting those who are at increased risk.