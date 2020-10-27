Letter to the editor: Vote Kim McGahey in Colorado House District 61 race

I have a friend of mine named Kim McGahey, whom I have known for over 25 years, and he is running for state representative in House District 61. There are a few things I know about him:

He loves our state, and he loves our country. He loves the people and cares deeply on what our country was founded on. He is a man of faith, is a devoted father and is very active in the community. He would truly represent the people of District 61 because he cares and would be a voice for all.

Please look carefully at the issues that are before us, and you will see why I’m casting my vote for McGahey. Thank you, and God bless.