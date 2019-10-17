Letter to the editor: Vote Marianne Virgili for CMC board of trustees

Marianne Virgili is proven leadership for the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees. I have known Virgili for more than 35 years as a dear family friend and as an outstanding leader in my hometown of Glenwood Springs. She was CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association for 30 years and guided our town to national and international recognition. She has supported and improved the Glenwood Springs community in many ways, including helping funding initiatives for town improvements, mentoring high school students, successfully lobbying for the opportunity for CMC to offer four-year degrees and fundraising for scholarships.

For Summit County, Virgili believes in affordable education, workforce training and lifelong learning. She wants to assure that our young people continue to receive an excellent education so that they can study, live and work in the communities where they were raised. She thinks CMC’s campuses should reflect the unique goals and wishes of their local students and residents. Please join me in voting for Virgili. She will work hard for a bright future for our students, CMC and our community.