Letter to the editor: Vote McAtamney, Owens for Breck Town Council

Two amazing candidates in this year’s race for Breckenridge Town Council have already proven themselves to this community. I write this letter to express my gratitude and support for Jen McAtamney and Kelly Owens. As a nonprofit director and an advocate for families in our community, I have worked very closely with both candidates for many years. Their proven track record for supporting the local workforce, supporting families and small business, limiting our environmental impact as a community, dedicating their time to being problem solvers and raising families of their own here in Breckenridge make them the top contenders from a pool of great candidates.

Please make your voice heard on April 7!